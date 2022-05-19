Advertisement

Police: Loaded rifle found at Lansing playground, suspect arrested

By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - One suspect is in custody after officers found a loaded rifle at a children’s playground in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department recovered two rifles and arrested a 19-year-old suspect who, as police said, was seen carrying the firearms through a residential neighborhood.

The suspect tried to hide the riffles as officers arrived in the area, police said.

Police said with help from a K9, officers found the rifles, one of which was concealed on playground equipment in a park.

