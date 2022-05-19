Police: Woman stabbed after argument at Ithaca Ball Fields

ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) - One woman is fighting for her life after she was stabbed on Wednesday.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the report about 6:45 Wednesday night at the Ithaca Public Schools Ball Fields. When deputies arrived, they found a 52-year-old woman from Perriton was stabbed in the neck and legs.

Investigators say the incident happened after she and a 31-year-old Ithaca woman began arguing. The arguing then escalated into fighting and police say the 31-year-old Ithaca woman then pulled a knife and stabbed the 51-year-old woman.

The Perriton woman was taken to a local hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Police say the Ithaca woman was still at the scene when officers arrived and was arrested after initial investigation. She currently faces concealed weapon charges, but could face additional charges after the investigation is turned over to the Gratiot County Prosecutor.

Gratiot County Sheriff Michael Morris said the incident had nothing to do with the ball games that were being played at the time and the argument was unrelated to the activities that were taking place.

