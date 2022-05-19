Residents in favor of potential $500 rebate during time of need

Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents are feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to hit wallets.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led legislature proposed new plans to cut taxes but remain at odds as to how they will get it done.

Whitmer is calling for a one-time $500 rebate to help working families across the state pay bills and buy other necessities to get by.

“I’ve been driving less and I cut down on going out to eat a lot. I cook at home a lot now,” said Albert Lewis, Saginaw resident.

As inflation continues to impact the economy, Michiganders are cutting back on doing the things they used to do. That is forcing some people to make difficult decisions on how to spend their money.

“I’m in survival mode. Every day is like, it’s like it’s hard to survive with the prices going up every day,” said Dominique Smith, Saginaw resident.

“I can’t ride the way I want to ride. I can’t. you know, eat the things that I used to like,” said Tiona Beard, Saginaw resident.

Whitmer has proposed a plan that will help families across the state with the Michigan Tax Rebate Right Now Plan.

“The proposal is a very good idea for the working family because they’re suffering the most. No, they go out and work every day and they raised the prices up. The food, they don’t get foods and they don’t have help,” Beard said.

“I think that can help a lot with like keep an eye on chaos and even allow it keeping a lot of crime because a lot of people is going to be able to feed themselves and house themselves,” Smith said.

The rebate would come from the state’s budget surplus.

“I’ll use it you know to buy more food and stuff. Yep. And for gas costs,” Lewis said.

The Michigan Tax Rebate Right Now Plan builds upon the governor’s budget proposal to roll back the retirement tax for seniors and triple the earned income tax credit she rolled out earlier this year.

