Warm & dry Thursday, storm chances hold for Friday

We’re tracking the chance of fog along with a warmer Thursday ahead.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance of fog along with a warmer Thursday ahead.

Storm chances will still be possible Friday, but the timing of a cold front will be key in seeing storm development.

Your weekend features rain chances, but not for the entire timeframe.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

We start the morning with some patchy fog. The trouble spots have been within the Tri-Cities and areas east into the Thumb. Give yourself some extra time while driving along with using your low-beam headlines if you run into fog on your morning commute. Rain from yesterday could make roads wet still.

Past any fog and drizzle this morning, skies are expected to clear up a bit becoming partly cloudy with some sunshine in the mix. This means most of the daytime hours should stay dry. A good day for getting anything outdoors done.

High temperatures later this afternoon will be warmer compared to Wednesday; back in the 70s! Winds will stay breezy from the SW around 5-15 mph, gusts near 20 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. Our approaching storm system for Friday could promote a shower or t-storm late tonight. Best chance for this activity will stay north of the Saginaw Bay. Lows tonight stay mild near 60.

Extended Forecast

Friday will still be a day to watch for possible severe weather. We’re tapping into more heat, humidity, along with an approaching strong cold front. These will be the main ingredients needed to develop strong thunderstorms.

As of now, a slight risk (2/5) is out for Friday afternoon and evening for scattered strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and lightning will be the main hazards. Stay tuned to this forecast as some fine tuning will be likely over the next 48 hours.

One key point with this forecast is when the cold front moves through to actually take advantage of those ingredients. The latest trends have been slowing the arrival of the cold front, pushing it late into Friday evening. If this timing holds, the chance for severe weather will diminish greatly for our area, but some rain should still be expected.

The weekend and the start of next week are cooler behind the cold front. Saturday start with some rain. Some could linger into Sunday, but trend will lean more toward drier conditions Sunday.

We stay in the 60s next week with some sun to start the week Monday. Rain chances return mid next week.

Check in with the full 7-Day Forecast right here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.