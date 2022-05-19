Oxford high school shooting suspect to remain at Oakland Co. Jail

PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen accused of the deadly shooting at Oxford High School will remain at the Oakland County Jail while he waits for his trial to begin.

Ethan Crumbley faces 24 charges including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm. He is accused of bringing a gun to school and using it to kill four students and injure seven other people.

On Thursday morning, May 19, Judge Kwamé L. Rowe said during the virtual hearing he found it best to keep Crumbley at the Oakland County Jail. Crumbley will return to court for another hearing on June 23 at 9 a.m. A tentative trial date has been set for Sept. 6.

Ethan Crumbley’s parents, James and Jenffier Crumbley, have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, to which they pleaded not guilty.

Last month, Judge Cheryl Matthews denied a motion to reduce the parents’ bonds from $500,000 each to $100,000 each. Matthews stated their actions before their arrests in a commercial building in Detroit were meant to conceal their whereabouts. A tentative trial date for James and Jennifer Crumbley has been scheduled for Oct. 24.

