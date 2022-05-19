Whitmer proposes $500 tax rebate for families

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a plan to return $500 to families from the state’s budget surplus while the cost of daily expenses continues to rise.

Whitmer sent a letter to legislative leaders for the MI Tax Rebate Right Now proposal on Thursday, May 19.

“From Macomb to Marquette, Michiganders are facing rising prices on food, gas, and other everyday expenses,” Whitmer said. “While the causes are varied, from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to ongoing supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic, the pain being felt by people is tangible. Today, I am proposing MI Tax Rebate Right Now, a plan to send a $500 tax rebate to Michigan’s working families right away. Let’s take advantage of our additional revenue to put money in people’s pockets and deliver real relief right now… Michiganders are counting on us to work together to provide real relief right now, so they can pay the bills and put food on the table. Let’s draw on the grit and determination our working families show every day and let’s get it done.”

Whitmer states in the letter MI Tax Rebate Right Now will build on the budget proposal she issued earlier this year to roll back the retirement tax for seniors, giving an average of $1,000 back to 500,000 families and triple the Earned Income Tax Credit to deliver a combined $3,000 refund for 730,000 working families.

