Assistant fire chief saves veteran’s military photos during garage fire

By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SWAN CREEK TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A local assistant fire chief was able to save a veteran’s military photos after a fire broke out in his garage Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 6000 block of S. Graham Road in Swan Creek Township for an unattached garage fire at 5:36 a.m. on May 20. The fire was seen near the peak of the garage when crews arrived on the scene.

The fire was reported by a good Samaritan who was on their way to work, the Tri-Township Fire District said.

Crews from the Tri-Township Fire District quickly extinguished the fire with help from the James Township Fire Department, Chesaning-Brady Fire Department, and the Marion Township Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Caleb Browne was able to save several military photos for the 91-year-old homeowner, who is a Korean Navy veteran, the Tri-Township Fire District said.

