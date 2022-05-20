Expert: Gas prices could soon be over $5 a gallon

Mich. (WNEM) - According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan is at $4.57 and it could surpass $5 a gallon soon.

As Michiganders prepare to hit the road for weekend trips up north, that price at the pump will hit hard.

Patrick De Haan of Gas Buddy does not expect prices to decrease a lot anytime soon.

“It’s gonna be a pretty big pinch. When it comes to pumping your gas this summer,” De Haan said. “I’m not expecting to see much relief this summer so I would expect a majority of the summer average price across Michigan would remain over $4 a gallon.”

Despite the high prices, De Haan said those are not putting summer vacation plans on hold.

Even with gas being $1.50 a gallon more this Memorial Day, compared to last year.

“According to our summer travel forecast yesterday we did a survey and found that 58 percent of Americans plan to hit the road this summer. That’s up from 57 percent last year,” De Haan said.

He said because of the pandemic people are taking more road trips.

“I don’t think people want to lose a third summer you know to inflation or high-cost people are sick of kind of sitting around and waiting and they’re just going to take to the road,” De Haan said.

There could be some relief in the fall as gas demands decline, but until then he does have some tips to help drivers save money.

“Maybe taking a country road and taking a little bit slower can help basically save you the equivalent of 50 cents to $1 a gallon. Aside from that shopping around for those lower price stations,” De Haan said.

De Haan said by slowing down by 10 to 15 miles an hour it will improve your miles per tank by 10 to 20 percent.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.