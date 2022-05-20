Gladwin tax return preparer sentenced to over 3 years in fraud scheme

GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - A Gladwin man has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for tax evasion and wire fraud.

Mark Alan Patterson, 53, was a tax return preparer in Beaverton. He plead guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion for being involved in a scheme to steal refunds from over 160 clients, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Patterson admitted to stealing over $600,000.

“Mr. Patterson violated the trust of his clients. Rather than carry out his ethical responsibilities

as a tax return preparer, this defendant stole money from his clients to enrich himself,” said

United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “Through the efforts of the IRS agents in the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jules DePorre, each and every victim in this case will receive as much restitution as

possible.”

Patterson worked for Schuster Tax Service in Beaverton. Court documents say from 2015 to 2020 Patterson stole portions of clients’ tax refunds by directing them into bank accounts he controlled.

He did not tell clients about taking the money from tax refunds and was showing them unfiled returns with smaller amounts.

In February 2020, the owner of Schuster Tax Service, Jennifer Schuster Semer, told law enforcement that Patterson was involved in a potential fraud scheme.

She told the Beaverton Police Department and helped during the IRS investigation.

