Michigan DNR raising starting wages, in need of seasonal workers

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is in need of more employees to maintain state parks and harbors across the state as we head into a busy summer travel season.

The DNR says they need to fill 400 critical vacancies with flexible hours this summer and are raising starting wages.

Starting on May 29, all new and previously hired employees will start making $15 an hour.

Starting wages used to range from $10.20 to $12 an hour.

Seasonal work runs through Oct. 15.

If you’re interested in applying for one of the many open DNR positions, click here: Michigan.gov/DNRJobs

