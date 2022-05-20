Mid-Michigan boater living on boat this summer to save money on gas

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - While people are expected to hit the road in full force, some hitting the water are adapting their plans in response to rising gas prices.

Gas prices at marinas are well over $5.

Boat owner Heinz Zepp is feeling the effects of inflation twice as hard this summer.

“Live 60 miles from here so come up here with my car and back. It’s 120-mile roundtrip,” Zepp said.

Zepp, who lives in Linden, travels to Pier 7 Marina in Bay City to spend time on his boat.

A trip that is costing him more with gas prices nearing $5 a gallon. To save money he is making a change.

“It’s gonna be more or less my cottage for this summer,” Zepp said.

In order to save on gas for his vehicle, he will be living on his boat for the summer.

While he will be saving money on gas for his car his floating cottage, the Sea Star, will still cost him a pretty penny.

“This thing here has got 600-gallon tanks at $5.50 figured out over $3,000,” Zepp said.

In a Facebook post, the United States Coast Guard in Detroit has issued a warning to boaters not to fill tanks at local gas stations because of the recent authorization allowing gasoline with 15 percent ethanol, or 5-15, to be sold this summer.

They said using this type of gasoline can make the engine run hotter which can increase the potential of a boat fire.

Even though it’ll cost more to fill up their tanks, boat owners will still be heading out onto the water this Memorial Day weekend they just won’t be traveling as far.

“No trips this year no Mackinac Island probably not if I do go somewhere be just a short trip and fishing that’s about it,” Zepp said.

They say boaters need to make sure the gas they use for their marine vessels should contain no more than 10 percent of ethanol.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.