Mid-Michigan communities benefit from $5M first responder grant program

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 60 communities across the state will receive funding from the $5 million First Responder Training and Grant Program.

The grant program supports efforts to expand recruitment, improve training, and provide more professional development to local police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, and correction officers.

“Michigan’s first responders put their lives on the line to keep us all safe and we must have their backs,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Today’s grants will help more than 60 communities across Michigan train and recruit first responders. And in my budget for next fiscal year, I’ve proposed additional funds to help communities hire and train even more first responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs. Let’s keep working together to keep Michiganders safe.”

All Michigan cities, villages, townships, counties or fire authorities were eligible to apply for a grant related to first responder training and recruitment.

Grants were awarded to the following mid-Michigan communities:

Alma - $87,925

Applegate - $82,280

Bad Axe Area FA - $107,435

Bay City - $77,992

Beaverton - $7,507.43

Carrollton Township - $5,050

Carsonville - $52,168.25

Clare - $54,035

Croswell - $33,130

Flint - $170,000

Otisville - $750

Roscommon - $67,500

Saginaw - $170,000

Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Services Alliance - $160,150

Vassar - $57,000

“This grant will enable Bay City Department of Public Safety to find creative ways to recruit, train and provide professional development for our everyday heroes to keep our community safe,” said Dana Muscott, city manager of Bay City. “We are appreciative of the support and investment in our first responders at the local government level.”

To learn more about the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grant Program, go to Michigan.gov/FRG.

