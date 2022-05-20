Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for death of 6-month-old child

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By James Paxson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department have arrested a 20-year-old Midland man after they found his six-month-old child dead.

On Wednesday at about 6:49 a.m., officers were sent to a home on Abbot Road for a report of a six-month-child that was not breathing.

The child was dead when officers arrived, according to police.

After an investigation, Midland police detectives identified the suspect as the child’s father, the 20-year-old Midland man.

Police say, the suspect is in custody awaiting arraignment at the Midland County Jail.

If anyone has information, they can call the Midland Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 989-631-4244.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Prices at the pump persuade some to change their driving habits.
Expert: Gas prices could soon be over $5 a gallon
A tornado touched down in the area of Gaylord on Friday, according to the National Weather...
NWS: Tornado spotted in Gaylord area
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Roscommon Co. man sentenced to over 19 years for possessing, transporting child pornography
(Source: MGN)
Gladwin tax return preparer sentenced to over 3 years in fraud scheme