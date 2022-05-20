Police: Man arrested for death of 6-month-old child

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department have arrested a 20-year-old Midland man after they found his six-month-old child dead.

On Wednesday at about 6:49 a.m., officers were sent to a home on Abbot Road for a report of a six-month-child that was not breathing.

The child was dead when officers arrived, according to police.

After an investigation, Midland police detectives identified the suspect as the child’s father, the 20-year-old Midland man.

Police say, the suspect is in custody awaiting arraignment at the Midland County Jail.

If anyone has information, they can call the Midland Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 989-631-4244.

