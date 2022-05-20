Roscommon Co. man sentenced to over 19 years for possessing, transporting child pornography

ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Roscommon County man was sentenced to over 19 years in prison for child pornography charges.

Scott Lantzy, 49, was convicted after a four-day trial that ended on Oct. 26 and was conducted by United States District Judge Thomas Ludington in Bay City. Lantzy is a serial sex offender with four previous CSC convictions according to evidence.

Law enforcement started to watch Lantzy after he impersonated an EMT at a high school football game. Lantzy went onto the field during the game to help an injured player.

Lantzy went with the player to the hospital and continued to make contact with them the next day. A few months before this football game, Lantzy started a friendship with another high school student.

The high school student testified that while housesitting for Lantzy, he called him and said he left a camera and condoms for them and the student should send Lantzy pictures of what he is doing. When Lantzy got home, the student said he saw pictures of child pornography on his cell phone.

“Protecting children from dangerous child predators is one of my office’s top priorities,” said United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “I commend our law enforcement partners for their hard work and dedication to investigating and prosecuting crimes against children.”

Lantzy was convicted of two counts of possession/access with intent to view child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

“Protecting children from dangerous and cunning serial child predators is a top priority for our office,” Moshin said. “The possession, transportation and receipt of child pornography will not be tolerated by this office. I commend our law enforcement partners for their hard work and dedication to investigating and prosecuting crimes against children.”

