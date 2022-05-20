Advertisement

Saginaw police create new recruitment video

Generic Saginaw, Michigan police photo.
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department posted a new video in hope of recruiting some new officers.

“We are currently accepting applications to fill vacancies in our patrol ranks and hopefully this video will help us attract qualified men and women to fill those openings,” said Sgt. Nick Jacobs.

The police department said Officer Justin McGregor and his K9 partner, Harvey have been hard at work creating the video for the past several weeks.

Sergeants Nick Jacobs and Oscar Lopez have been working to recruit candidates to become the next Saginaw police officer. Upcoming career and job fairs are asked to contact Jacobs and Lopez at njacobs@saginaw-mi.com and olopez@saginaw-mi.com.

