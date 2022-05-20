Seven suspects arrested in online predator sting operation

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Seven suspects have been arrested in a sting operation by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other law enforcement agencies.

Several members of the Under Age Predator Task Force started talking with dozens of potential predators through various social media apps. These individuals agreed to meet with law enforcement with the intention of having sexual relations with underaged males and females, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said.

When potential predators arrived at the location, they were arrested on charges pertaining to their respective interactions with the task force. Five men were arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Two more perpetrators arrived at the location and left in a vehicle before authorities could make contact. One of the two tried to flee and struck a parked vehicle on the side of the road before stopping, the sheriff’s office said.

Both of the suspects were taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said this operation took several days of planning. The operation itself took multiple hours and more than 30 law enforcement and support personnel.

“This would not be possible without the unified and dedicated support of so many agencies and law enforcement officers,” Sheriff Michael Main wrote. “The end result is that our younger population are a little safer today with these dangerous people in custody.”

The task force is reviewing two other men who were not arrested for possible charges related to the operation.

