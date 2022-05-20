Advertisement

Shooting victims honored with moment of silence at Oxford High School graduation

By James Paxson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two of the four victims in the Oxford High School shooting were honored at graduation on Thursday, May 19.

Madison Baldwin and Justin Shilling were two of the victims in the shooting and both seniors.

There was a moment of silence held in their honor Thursday night.

“Two of our four students who were taken from us this year, happened to be pretty outstanding seniors and they would have been present with us this evening in graduating with their classmates,” said Oxford High School Principal Steve Wolf.

Both student’s parents were brought up on stage to accept their diplomas, caps, and gowns.

Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, were both honored with a moment of silence during the ceremony as well.

