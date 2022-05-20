Storm chances Friday, more rain for the weekend

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re still tracking the chance for strong thunderstorms to develop later Friday, but we still have a few parameters we will need in question.

Our weekend also features more rain chances, just not for the entire weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

Most of the morning should remain dry with variably cloudy skies and some rays of sun in the mix.

One thing for sure is that we will have plenty of heat and humidity to deal with later today. Highs are expected to reach back into the 80s later this afternoon. Dew points are already near 60 and are expected to rise into the 60s; making more muggy feels like conditions.

Winds will also stay breezy from the SW around 10-20 mph. Gusts could reach near 30+ mph at times. Stronger winds aloft will also be in play too.

So we have 3 of the 4 main ingredients for severe weather, wind shear, instability, and moisture. The 4th key component in question is out lift. This is usually promoted along a front or boundary where different air masses meet up. Without this lifting mechanism, our atmosphere is expected to remain “capped”. In other words, preventing air from freely rising throughout the atmosphere.

If we can break the “cap” in the mid levels of the atmosphere or have the cold front move through during the daytime hours, severe chances will remain elevated. If the cap holds firm or we have a frontal passage later tonight, our chances for severe storms will be much lower.

Regardless of today’s outcome, it will still be a day to stay weather aware. Having a way to get weather alerts for your area on any devices you may have. You can also get that information right here!

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be on the table (severe or not) going into tonight. Lows will drop back into the 50s near 60.

Weekend Outlook

Chances for showers will be better on Saturday. Even still, we’re not expecting a complete washout. A few breaks in the rain will be likely throughout the daytime hours.

Sunday will have a chance for a few lingering showers for the AM. Trending drier going into the afternoon and evening.

Be sure to track the rain and thunderstorms for Friday and the weekend here with our Interactive Radar!

Temperatures Saturday will reach near 70 and only the 60s for Sunday behind a passing cold front.

Next Week

Monday start dry with some better chances at more sunshine.

Tuesday will stay mostly dry with increasing clouds ahead of yet another approaching system.

Wednesday into Thursday will carry the next best chance for showers to return.

Temperatures next week stay slightly below average in the 60s. Average right now lands around 70.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.