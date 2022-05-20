Advertisement

Two people shot at school graduation near Grand Rapids

Authorities say two people have been shot following graduation ceremonies for Crossroads Alterative High School near Grand Rapids
File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By AP
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — One person was shot Thursday night following graduation ceremonies for Crossroads Alterative High School near Grand Rapids, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 7:20 p.m. Thursday at East Kentwood High School.

About 60 students and their families and friends were at the school’s stadium for the graduation. School officials said the shooting happened following the ceremony.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said people in two cars started exchanging gunshots.

She said the shots struck a 16-year-old boy from Texas and a 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids. The teenager was shot in the wrist and the woman was shot twice, LaJoye-Young said. They were both in stable condition at a hospital.

Suspects immediately fled from the scene, authorities said.

Kentwood Schools leaders released a statement describing the shooting as an isolated event.

Along with the graduation ceremony, a middle school concert was being held in the high school auditorium at the time.

“Families were able to depart from the school following the incident without problem,” the school statement said.

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a roadmap for the state to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality...
Michigan expands state’s worst-in-nation crime victims fund
United States Supreme Court
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
(Source: MGN)
Man sentenced in slaying aboard retired Navy training ship
Stock photo.
Wildfire prompts northern Michigan hunting camp evacuation