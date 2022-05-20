Warm & humid evening, storms possible, rain at times Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve turned up the heat as we’ve closed out the workweek. But although today has been largely quiet as far as rain has been concerned, we’re still keeping an eye on the threat for severe weather later tonight

As we’ve mentioned the last few days, we have plenty of energy for severe storms. But much of that energy is trapped under some warmer air high above our heads, acting like a lid, preventing upward motion to build storms. The key for the rest of the night is whether or not a cold front can break through that, or if we warm up enough for storms to break through on their own.

To track storms through the evening, head to our Interactive Radar.

This Evening & Overnight

If you have plans outdoors this evening, you can keep your plans going for now. However, if you do follow through with your plans, you will need to have a backup plan and a place to go in the event of severe weather .

The Storm Prediction Center still has much of the TV5 viewing area under a Slight Risk (15%, scattered severe storms), although the area has been trimmed back in our southern zones for a lower Marginal Risk (5%, isolated severe storms). Either way, everyone has a chance for severe storms, so be sure to stay informed tonight.

If severe storms do develop, our primary risks will be damaging winds and hail, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The farther we go into tonight, the lesser risk we have for a tornado. Downpours can also be expected in thunderstorms.

Outside of any storms passing through, expect a warm and humid evening. Shower chances will increase through the night as the cold front gets closer, even if we miss out on severe storms. Storms overnight are mostly not expected to be severe, but some of them could continue to produce hail.

Overnight lows will settle in the 50s to around 60.

Saturday

Although many areas will pick up some showers at some point on Saturday, today’s model runs seem to indicate this won’t be a constant rain through the day, with some breaks in between showers.

Right now, it looks like we’ll receive a break in most areas during the morning with just a few showers possible, and that could last through the afternoon and early evening for some. Rain chances are expected to ramp back up again as the evening goes on, into early Sunday morning.

Like Friday, outdoor plans aren’t guaranteed to be in jeopardy tomorrow, but have a backup plan just in case. Severe weather is not expected on Saturday.

Highs will be cooler in the 60s and 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, starting westerly and turning northerly and easterly through the day.

Rain late Saturday into Sunday will keep overnight lows from falling too far, with 40s and 50s expected.

