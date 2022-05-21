2 dead, 1 unaccounted for after Gaylord tornado

GAYLORD, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said two people are dead and a third is unaccounted for following the aftermath of a deadly tornado in northern Michigan.

Lt. Derrick Carroll said both victims were in their seventies and lived in the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park.

Investigators said the first victim was not found dead, but the second victim was. Otsego County Fire Chief Chris Martin said the mobile home park sustained a tremendous amount of damage, and around 95 percent of the park is destroyed.

State Police said there are currently 44 victims in area and surrounding hospitals.

More than 6,000 customers are without power in the area according to Consumers Energy, and about 100 crews are working to restore electricity and safely remove downed power lines.

I-75 is down to one lane in both northbound and southbound directions in the Gaylord area.

John Boris, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Gaylord, said this tornado was very unusual. According to Boris, the tornado was on the ground for 26 minutes, moved about 55 miles per hour and took about three minutes to move through town.

Out of the 15 or so tornadoes that usually hit Michigan in a single year, Boris said Gaylord rarely sees any severe wind events, and most are downstate.

