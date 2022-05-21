Occasional showers Saturday, more overnight with a cooler Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Friday saw some active weather in Lower Michigan, though most of it was focused north of our viewing area where there was less of a lid on the atmosphere. This was all as a cold front moved through the Great Lakes. Some showers and thunderstorms still tied to that cold front moved through our viewing area overnight. Today sees some dry-time in between showers, but more widespread activity returns tonight.

Today

The overnight showers are coming to an end, but a few more showers moving through southwest Michigan will pass through our area in the middle of this morning. They will be light, though. Afterwards, a decent chunk of dry-time can be expected around midday and into the early afternoon, but more showers will pick back up closer to dinnertime.

Expect occasional showers, but a decent chunk of dry-time around midday. (WNEM)

Temperatures will also be cooler today as they’ll only reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s, but these numbers are actually right around normal for this time of year! A westerly wind will shift northerly between 5 to 10 mph.

Highs Saturday (WNEM)

Tonight

As those showers pick back up tonight, expect there to be less breaks than during the day. This rain will be lighter and no severe weather is expected. Rainfall totals will check in mostly around 0.25″, though the areas receiving the heaviest rain tonight could land up to around 0.50″. This will be enough to keep up on watering your plants and lawn!

Rainfall through Sunday Morning (WNEM)

Lows will settle to the upper 40s, lower 40s in our northern counties. The wind will sustain at 5 to 10 mph with a northerly direction.

Sunday

Rain from the overnight will be making an eastward exit through the morning. By noon, dry weather will fully take hold of the area. Afternoon highs will be cooler than Saturday, but this will allow plenty of time to get outside for any outdoor plans you might have. The wind will shift back to the northwest with a speed of 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting to 20 mph.

The start of the workweek is dry before more showers Wednesday, give it a check in the full 7-Day Forecast!

