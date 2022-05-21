Showers tonight, drying out Sunday

Our top stories tonight, we're learning more about a deadly tornado that ripped through parts of Northern Michigan, one woman was shopping at Hobby Lobby when t

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for more showers over the next 24 hours.

Sunday will still have small rain chances, but not for all day.

No big warmups look likely next week along with another soaking rain returning mid-week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Saturday)

Mostly cloudy skies will hold going throughout the rest of the evening into tonight. This will also come with the likely chance of scattered showers. We’re not expecting an all evening or overnight soaking.

Be sure to check in with the radar if venturing out tonight with our Interactive Radar! A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out tonight, but should stay isolated at best.

Lows tonight will drop back into the 40s. Winds from the north around 5-10 mph.

Sunday

A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out for the morning hours. Better chances will stay east throughout the Thumb. Decreasing clouds will be likely going into the PM hours as High pressure will slowly take control of our weather pattern.

Highs Sunday behind a cold front will be a touch cooler in the 50s and low 60s for the Tri-Cities and Flint.

Winds from the NW around 5-15 mph. Gusts near 20 mph at times.

Clear to partly cloudy going into the evening and tonight. Lows near 40. 30s north of the Bay may lead to some patchy frost. Something to keep in mind if you have any sensitive vegetation outdoors.

Next Week

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 60s.

Increasing clouds Tuesday ahead of an approaching system. Highs in the 60s.

Wednesday into Thursday will feature another solid chance for rain. Some showers could linger int9o Friday. Depending on the movement and speed of this system east.

Early amounts for this mid-week rain land around .5-1.5″. Stay tuned for any updates to this forecast!

