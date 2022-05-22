Frost chances tonight, brighter skies Monday

Our top stories tonight, the cleanup in Gaylord continues today after Friday’s devastating tornado, we're working to learn more about a fire in Mt. Morris Towns

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for frost and even a hard freeze for part of the region tonight.

Next week features a dry start with another soaking rain returning mid-week.

An early look at the upcoming holiday weekend is looking mostly dry. Just a few small rain chances for now..

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight

Clouds will keep slowly decreasing going into the rest of the evening hours. Past a passing sprinkle, we keep in dry going into tonight. Sunset occurring right around 9 PM.

Clear to partly cloudy skies can be expected tonight into early Monday morning. Lows near 40 for the Tri-Cities and Flint. 30s north of the Bay may lead to some frost and even a hard freeze for areas that can manage lows near or below 32°. Something to keep in mind if you have any sensitive vegetation outdoors.

Winds tonight will be generally light from the NNW around 5-10 mph.

Next Week

Monday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s. Cooler near the lakeshore with NE winds at 5-10 mph.

Increasing clouds Tuesday ahead of an approaching system. Highs in the 60s.

Wednesday into Thursday will feature another solid chance for rain. Some showers could linger into Friday. Depending on the movement and speed of this system east. Early amounts for this mid-week rain land around .5-1.5″. Stay tuned for any updates to this forecast!

An early look at Memorial Day weekend features variably cloudy skies with a few small systems to the north that could produce a few showers Saturday and Sunday; chances stand around 20%.

For now; there is no need to cancel any outdoors plans or trips, just stay updated on the forecast this week as we fine tune the details.

Temperatures stay below normal for the entirety of this week, see where they land in the full 7-Day Forecast!

