Frost likely north on Sunday night, cooler start to the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered showers are gradually coming to an end on this Sunday morning leaving a dry remainder of the day, but the big headline is the frost/freeze potential up north Sunday night. The National Weather Service has already issued bulletins for this potential, that information can be found in the Weather Alerts section of our website.

Today

This morning temperatures are starting off in the upper 40s in the Thumb and north of the Saginaw Bay, while lower 50s are present in the Flint area and southwest. Scattered showers are still residing around the Saginaw Bay and in the Thumb, but that activity is making an eastward exit. Small back-building of showers in the east is possible as the main area of rain leaves, but expect all activity to come to an end around 8 to 9 AM. High pressure moving in behind the rain will allow for skies to slightly clear out briefly in the middle of the day, but afternoon heating should allow for some fair-weather cumulus clouds to pop back up. Highs today will reach the lower 60s, while the shoreline and northern counties will check into the 50s with a northwest wind from 5 to 10 mph.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will start the process of fully clearing out during the overnight with high pressure really taking hold of the Great Lakes. That, along with a calm or light wind out of the north, will allow temperatures to fall quickly into the 30s. Readings in the advisory and warning counties will come very close, if not right to, the freezing point. Some plants are more hardy than others, but if you have any plants sensitive to the cold, you’ll want to bring them inside or cover them up tonight!

A frost/freeze is possible in our northern half of counties tonight with low temperatures dropping to the middle and lower 30s. (WNEM)

Monday

Skies will be sunny as you’re heading off to work or taking your kids out to the bus stop! A handful of fair-weather clouds will pass by during the day, but skies will overall stay mostly sunny through the course of the day. High temperatures will be comparable to Sunday with the Tri-Cities and Flint reaching the lower 60s, but a northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph will keep the shoreline closer to 50. Many locations across the Thumb will stay in the 50s all day, too.

Extended Forecast

Dry weather remains Tuesday, but we’re watching another low pressure system on Wednesday which could bring quite a bit of rain to the area. Showers from the same low should also remain into Thursday and Friday, too. At an early look, rainfall Wednesday through Friday could total up to 1.5″.

Temperatures stay below normal for the entirety of this week, see where they land in the full 7-Day Forecast!

