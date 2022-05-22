Isabella County Sheriff looking for person of interest in retail fraud case
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a person of interest in a retail fraud case.
The Sheriff’s Office said that the person in the photos had different clothes on, but it is the same person.
Anyone with information can contact the deputy assigned to the case by calling 989-779-3317.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.