Advertisement

Isabella County Sheriff looking for person of interest in retail fraud case

The Isabella County Sheriff is asking for help to identify a person of interest.
The Isabella County Sheriff is asking for help to identify a person of interest.(Isabella County Sheriff)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a person of interest in a retail fraud case.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the person in the photos had different clothes on, but it is the same person.

The Isabella County Sheriff is asking for help to identify a person of interest.
The Isabella County Sheriff is asking for help to identify a person of interest.(Isabella County Sheriff)

Anyone with information can contact the deputy assigned to the case by calling 989-779-3317.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

When the tornado touched down, many Gaylord residents were going about their afternoon as...
Gaylord woman recounts face to face encounter with storm
Our top stories this morning, Saturday was the ribbon cutting and dedication for the pavilion...
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, May 22
Family and friends gathered Saturday morning to remember longtime TV5 news anchor and baseball...
Family, friends dedicate pavilion to longtime TV5 anchor
Our top stories tonight, we're learning more about a deadly tornado that ripped through parts...
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, May 21