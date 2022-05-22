Isabella County Sheriff looking for person of interest in retail fraud case

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a person of interest in a retail fraud case.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the person in the photos had different clothes on, but it is the same person.

The Isabella County Sheriff is asking for help to identify a person of interest. (Isabella County Sheriff)

Anyone with information can contact the deputy assigned to the case by calling 989-779-3317.

