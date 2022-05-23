22-year-old arrested, charged with child sex crimes

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 22-year-old Mt. Pleasant man has been arrested and charged for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a felony.

On May 19, officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department conducted a human trafficking investigation on S. Washington Street. Investigators were told a suspect would be going to the residence police were surveilling.

Police collected a Motorola E6 phone, Apple Watch, and iPhone 11 Pro Max from Cody Bunner at the scene. Evidence of pictures and text messages between Bunner and investigators was also collected on a DVD, police said.

The suspect said he had two phones, one for dating and hookup apps like Grindr.

When police interviewed him, the suspect admitted to talking to and sending pictures to who he thought was a 15-year-old. During the interview, the suspect revealed one conversation was about “sucking each other off.” Bunner also told police he did not intend to do anything but help the minor he was talking to.

When detectives looked on his phone, Bunner said he sent pictures of his genitals multiple times during the conversation.

Bunner was arraigned on May 20. He is scheduled for a probably cause conference on June 2.

