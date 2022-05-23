Nessel sends investigators to Gaylord for price gouging

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of price gouging following last week’s tornado prompted the state to send investigators to Gaylord on Monday.

With natural disasters, such as this, comes a higher demand for what were basic goods and services. Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michigan residents to be on the lookout for scammers attempting to take advantage of the situation.

“Residents who are already struggling in the wake of a natural disaster must be protected from bad actors that are intent on exploiting hardship for their own gain,” Nessel said. “My department’s investigators are on the ground in Gaylord to ensure the price of goods and services are fair and not artificially inflated to take advantage of circumstances.”

Michigan law already prohibits retailers from charging prices in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold. However, the state does not have a law specifically addressing price gouging in direct response to a disaster.

For concerns about what a retailer may be charging, or what others are charging for similar goods or services, residents can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 877-765-8388 or file a complaint online.

