Bear spotted in Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another bear was spotted in mid-Michigan this weekend.

The Thomas Township Public Safety Department said there were three sightings of a bear in the township this weekend.

The bear was seen on Kennely and Brookshire, and in the 11000 block of Geddes, police said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources was contacted.

The DNR offered the following tips to avoid a close encounter with a bear:

Take down all bird feeders as it is an easy source of food for bears.

If you recently used a grill, the DNR advises to let it completely cool down and then store it in a garage or shed.

Keep all trash in a garage or shed until it is pickup day. Put garbage out only on pickup day.

Keep small dogs and cats inside.

At this time, the DNR will not come out for bear sightings, the Thomas Township Public Safety Department said.

Last week, a bear was spotted in a Midland resident’s backyard off of Westlawn Drive. The bear appeared to be snacking from a bird feeder.

