Consumers Energy announces $100M investment to decrease power outages

JACKSON, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy announced a $100 million investment to reduce the number and length of power outages.

The company said it will make significant upgrades to its high voltage distribution (HVD) system in an effort to make the power grid more reliable for customers.

“As an energy provider, we know keeping the lights on is job No. 1 for us. And as weather becomes more severe, Michigan needs a power grid that’s more reliable and resilient. That’s why these upgrades are so important,” said Tim Sparks, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric grid integration. “The HVD system is the backbone of our power grid. Making these improvements will help us deliver more reliable energy that is clean and affordable to our electric customers.”

A large part of the investment is on HVD lines. The upgrades will impact 130,000 Consumers Energy electric customers across the state, Consumers Energy said.

The work includes:

Rebuilding nearly 40 miles of HVD lines

Rehabilitating over 64 miles of HVD line poletop equipment

Replacing 750 poles, and;

Installing new technology that will enable Consumers Energy to more quickly and effectively isolate and restore outages.

Consumers Energy said this year’s HVD upgrades are part of the company’s larger efforts to build a more reliable and resilient energy grid through its five-year, $5.4 billion Electric Reliability Plan.

