Former foster care worker charged with criminal sexual conduct involving client

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A former foster care employee has been charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a client, according to the Michigan State Police Department.

MSP said the victim reported the incident in February.

Ladd Perreault, 53, of Midland, worked for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. He is alleged to have engaged in sexual activity with a client who was an adult woman, according to MSP.

Perreault was arrested and lodged in the Midland County Jail on May 6. He was arraigned on May 9.

MSP said he was suspended and resigned from his position at the MDHHS on May 3.

