Frost possible tonight, dry Tuesday, rain chances return late Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although it’s a bit cooler today, it’s been a pretty nice start to the workweek with plenty of sunshine on a Monday,

It appears we’ll be able to keep the quiet and pleasant weather going on Tuesday and the start of Wednesday before things start to change Wednesday evening. We’ll have to get through some cold temperatures tonight first before we get to our pleasant Tuesday.

Frost is possible with tonight’s overnight lows, and Frost Advisories have been issued for parts of Mid-Michigan. You can find specific info on our Weather Alerts page. Even those not under advisories may want to protect vegetation to be on the safe side.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will be a bit variable this evening around Mid-Michigan, but we do expect the clouds from this afternoon to dissipate as we lose the heating of the day through this evening. No wet weather is expected and we’ll see the 50s eventually turn to 30s and 40s for overnight lows.

Frost is possible tonight with 30s and 40s expected for overnight lows. (WNEM)

There will be some clouds that try to move in from the west a little bit later tonight and if they manage to remain thick enough as they fight dry air, they may be able to keep us a bit warmer and give us a better chance to avoid frost.

Winds will be light out of the east northeast overnight.

Tuesday

Our second day of the workweek won’t deviate too much from our Monday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will remain out of the east and northeast, which will keep things cooler than they otherwise would.

Expect another day in the 60s on Tuesday, which should be a bit warmer than Monday. (WNEM)

But even so, we should manage high temperatures that are at least a bit warmer than today in the middle 60s for inland locations. Lakeshore areas will be a bit cooler once again. Those east northeast winds should be around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Dry weather should roll on through your Tuesday evening plans and while we should be on the cooler side for overnight lows again, we won’t be quite as cold Tuesday night. Plan for overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s for most, though our northern counties could fall into the upper 30s.

Soggy Wednesday - Friday

A slow-moving storm system will bring rain to the region for a prolonged stretch from Wednesday through Friday. Although rain chances will be high on the 7-Day Forecast for Wednesday, you should know the first half of the day and much of the afternoon will have a good chance of being dry. So if you need to squeeze in a lawn cut on Wednesday before the holiday weekend, you may have a chance early in the day.

A slow-moving storm system will move in on Wednesday and could linger into Friday. (WNEM)

But we do expect chances to go up quite a bit into Wednesday evening. Once the rain arrives, while we may get a break here and there, shower chances will remain in the forecast through much of the day on Friday.

Highs during that stretch will be in the 60s to low 70s, so temperatures won’t be all that bad. It just won’t be the nicest stretch outside.

While still early and things could still change, here's a look at our rainfall projections from Wednesday through Friday. (WNEM)

Rainfall amounts through Friday are expected to end up mostly between 0.50″ to 1″, which considering we’ll have three days of rain chances, should be manageable. As always, we’ll keep our eyes on it and keep you informed if there are any changes in the forecast.

