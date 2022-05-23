Commander talks about how to be safe in mobile home during tornado

GAYLORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Days after a rare EF-3 tornado ripped through Gaylord, officials report two people were killed.

The two victims in their 70s lived in the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park.

“Seem like mobile home parks seem to be an easy target for a tornado for sure,” said Michigan Emergency Management and Homeland Security assistant Division Commander Michelle Sosinski. “Mobile homes even if they’re tied down offer very little protection from tornado.”

Sosinski talked about what residents can do to make it through a tornado.

“Important part of tornado safety is having a plan,” Sosinski said.

She said everyone should be prepared with a 72-hour emergency preparedness kit and have a sturdy building, storm shelter, or basement for protection.

“If a basement does not exist, then they want to be able to put as many walls between themselves and the outside. And of course, stay away from windows where there could be breaking glass,” Sosinski said.

Some danger signs for a possible tornado are a dark, often greenish sky, large hail, a large dark low-lying cloud that is rotating, and a loud roaring like a freight train.

If you see any of these signs, be prepared to take shelter immediately.

