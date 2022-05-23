Local community college instructor to appear on Jeopardy

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local community college instructor will appear on Jeopardy later this month.

Being a Jeopardy contestant has always been a dream of Aaron Gulyas, history instructor at Mott Community College.

Gulyas has made it to the audition phase three times over 13 years. He made it into the studio in March of this year. His episode will air on WNEM-TV5 on May 27.

“It’s fun, but grueling,” Gulyas said.

Mayim Bialik was the host for his appearance.

“It has been a lifetime dream of mine,” Gulyas said. “I have always wanted to be on game shows, even as a little kid. As a big trivia person, I wanted to see how well I would do actually on the set versus in my living room – because I’m pretty good in my living room!”

