Local health centers receive nearly $3M in grants

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local health centers have received nearly $3 million in federal grants.

The grants will help provide quality, affordable health care to Michigan children, families, veterans, and seniors, Congressman Dan Kildee said.

The grants, totaling $2,985,217, were awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Hamilton Community Health Network and Great Lakes Bay Health Centers.

The Hamilton health center will receive $1,194,815 and the Great Lakes Bay Health Centers will receive $1,790,402.

“Every Michigander deserves access to quality, affordable health care. I am proud to announce these federal grants to help local community health centers continue to serve mid-Michigan families, veterans and seniors,” Kildee said. “In Congress, I will continue to work to bring critical federal resources home to mid-Michigan.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.