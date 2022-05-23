Advertisement

Midland Co. offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for children 5-11

Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination
Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination(MGN Online / SELF Magazine / CC BY 2.0)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 booster shots to children between 5 and 11-years-old starting Tuesday.

Families can visit the health department clinic on the second floor of the Midland County Services Building at 220 W. Ellsworth Street from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The county health department is still offering the first, second, third and booster doses of the vaccine to all who are eligible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to everyone 5-years-old and up. The CDC recommends children ages 5 through 11 get a booster shot five months after their first dose.

The Midland County Health Department encourages residents to take the following preventive measures to avoid COVID infection:

  • Get up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccine
  • Have masks and over-the-counter tests on hand
  • Test if you have symptoms or become exposed to someone with COVID-19
  • Stay home when sick
  • Practice good hygiene, cover your cough, and wash hands frequently
  • Ask your doctor about therapeutics (antibodies and antivirals)

