Advertisement

MSP: One dead, one in custody after Friday shooting in Saginaw

Police arrested a 27-year-old Saginaw man in connection to the shooting on Sunday, and is...
Police arrested a 27-year-old Saginaw man in connection to the shooting on Sunday, and is expected to be arraigned later this week.(WLUC)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead and one is in custody following a shooting in Saginaw Friday night.

Michigan State Police said in a press release the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. on Fulton Street.

Investigators say a 33-year-old Saginaw man was shot multiple times when officers arrived. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A 32-year-old Saginaw man was also shot, but sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say no other injuries were reported.

Police arrested a 27-year-old Saginaw man in connection to the shooting on Sunday, and is expected to be arraigned later this week.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-313-6435 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, the operation took place in Bennington...
Shiawassee Co. Sheriff: Three arrested in child sex sting
Our top stories tonight, the cleanup in Gaylord continues today after Friday’s devastating...
TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, May 22
The cleanup in Gaylord continues today after Friday’s devastating tornado.
Experts break down Gaylord tornado
The Isabella County Sheriff is asking for help to identify a person of interest.
Isabella County Sheriff looking for person of interest in retail fraud case