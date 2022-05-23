MSP: One dead, one in custody after Friday shooting in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead and one is in custody following a shooting in Saginaw Friday night.

Michigan State Police said in a press release the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. on Fulton Street.

Investigators say a 33-year-old Saginaw man was shot multiple times when officers arrived. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A 32-year-old Saginaw man was also shot, but sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say no other injuries were reported.

Police arrested a 27-year-old Saginaw man in connection to the shooting on Sunday, and is expected to be arraigned later this week.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-313-6435 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.