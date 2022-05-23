New plan introduced to get kids ‘back on track’

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A new plan introduced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office on Monday aims to help get Michigan kids back on track.

The plan expands tutoring and other learning resources. The proposal would invest $280 million of Michigan’s $3 billion revenue to tackle unfinished learning with personalized instruction.

“We have a tendency to say kids are resilient and we’re absolutely accurate when we say that but there’s no question that the last few years has taken a toll,” Whitmer said. “Students need our support and students belong in school and it’s because that’s where they learn best.”

Schools across the state have already received federal resources from the American Rescue Plan specifically to address unfinished learning. The governor’s office said the MI Kids Back on Track program would build on this funding with state resources to bolster tutoring programs. The plan will also help schools process background checks for potential tutors and pay them.

“It’s no secret that the last few years have presented unprecedented challenges for students, educators, and parents across our state. We are fortunate in our district to have added multiple additional positions to support student recovery efforts, including additional counseling staff and academic interventionist positions,” Kearsley Schools Superintendent Paul Gaudard said. “I am hopeful that we can continue to work collaboratively and creatively with all stakeholders to ensure our students’ road to recovery is as quick as possible.”

