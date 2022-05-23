Pleasant spring day Monday, patchy frost possible again Monday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This morning is off to a cold start with temperatures near freezing in our northernmost counties, while the Tri-Cities and Flint are fairing warmer. Frost is likely in our northern counties this morning, but full sun will allow for a quick snap back out of the cold temperatures. Monday night sees another possibility for frost up north.

Today

As mentioned above, it’s decently cold starting off this morning! Dry weather holds around the area with a few clouds south. Those clouds will clear out shortly after sunrise this morning, then high pressure keeps skies sunny going into midday. With the heating of the day, though, fair weather cumulus clouds will be able to develop, but no wet weather is expected today. Speaking of heating, the sun will allow the area to work up to the lower to middle 60s. However, a northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph will manage to keep the shoreline and Thumb cooler.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

Tonight

High clouds will begin to stream in overnight which will act as somewhat of an insulator, but lows have still been trending colder leading to middle 30s for lows up north. With even just a few high clouds, lows should be able to land just slightly warmer than this Monday morning, meaning a freeze is more unlikely. Dry weather is also expected overnight with a light east northeast wind.

Patchy frost will be possible again in our northern and western counties with lows having trended cooler. Numbers should still be warmer than last night. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Clouds will linger through the day creating variably cloudy skies, but wet weather is still not expected through the course of the daytime. Highs temperatures will be able to exceed Monday’s with highs around 65 by the afternoon. With a little more heating, the wind will be able to pick up slightly. Expect a speed of 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph out of the northeast.

Rain Wednesday through Friday

The forecast is still largely on track for damp second half of this week, but there are a few updates regarding this rain, especially in relation to timing. The wave in the jet stream responsible for the low to bring this rain looks like it will be slowing down, in addition to digging deeper into the Great Plains. This low is expected to “cut-off” from the main jet flow, which is part of the reason we can expect to see those showers linger all the way into Friday. That cut-off of the low is also leading to a later onset of the rain on Wednesday. Previously, Wednesday was looking to have rain all the way through the day, but now it’s looking more likely to pick up during the afternoon after a dry morning.

Rainfall Headlines this Week (WNEM)

Rainfall totals are also trending downwards owing to the later arrival of rain. 1.0″ of rain is looking more likely by the end of the day Friday, rather than the 1.5″ previously thought.

That time period this week has also been trending warmer, give it a check in the full 7-Day Forecast!

