Police: Driver injured after crashing car into bank

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a car crashed into a Saginaw Township bank Monday morning.

It happened at the Huntington Bank located at 4815 State St. about 9:20 a.m. on May 23.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, Saginaw Township Police Chief Scott Malace said. No other injuries were reported to employees or customers, Malace said.

“Thankfully, none of our colleagues or customers were injured. We are currently repairing the damage and expect to open our doors for business tomorrow,” a Huntington spokesperson stated.

Construction crews were called to assess the damage at the building, but Malace said the structure appears to be sound. The bank is temporarily closed while crews continue to work.

Malace said the driver, an 81-year-old woman from the Saginaw area, possibly experienced a medical event before the crash.

