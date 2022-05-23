Advertisement

Shiawassee Co. Sheriff: Three arrested in child sex sting

According to Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, the operation took place in Bennington...
According to Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, the operation took place in Bennington Township on Friday.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three men were arrested in a child sex sting operation by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, the operation took place in Bennington Township on Friday.

BeGole told TV5 the three men, including a track and field coach from an unidentified Michigan university, allegedly messaged officers disguised as a 15-year-old girl, and planned on meeting up for sex.

BeGole said the operation was planned for weeks and the FBI was involved in the sting. He also said officers spoke with over 20 interested people online, and six said they would show up.

The men were arrested and two have since been released on bond. The Sheriff did not say where exactly the men were arrested, or what their bond was.

