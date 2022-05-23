Splash Village wins Tripadvisor Travelers’ Best of Best Hotels for Families in the World

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Zehnder’s announced its Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark has been named a 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winner.

The Frankenmuth hotel and waterpark is the only U.S. hotel rated as one of the best 25 family hotels in the world. Splash Village is also the only Midwest property voted as one of the top 25 in the Tripadvisor U.S. family category, according to Zehnder’s.

“We opened Splash Village in 2005 to give families a place and an opportunity to spend fun time together year-round,” Zehnder’s Chairman and CEO Al Zehnder said. “We invested in expansion projects for the waterpark and hotel in 2014, and most recently added a second retractable roof and glass walls to our original park. Recognized now as one of the top family destinations around the globe is a distinction we never expected, but gladly and humbly accept.”

Zehnder’s says this is the fourth time in the last five years the property has won in the Best Hotels for Families category. The award is based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews. Award winners are in the top 1 percent of hospitality business around the globe.

“We congratulate the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most – the millions of destination guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps that have been taken to meet travelers’ new demands.”

