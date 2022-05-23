State financial services offering tips after Gaylord tornado

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - As residents across northern Michigan pick up the pieces from Friday’s tornado, state financial officials are offering a few tips when it comes to filing insurance claims and repairing the damage.

Anyone impacted by storm damage should:

· Contact their insurance company’s claims hotline and/or agent to report the claim. Have the policy number and other relevant information readily available. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has prepared an Insurance Claims Tracking Sheet to make this process easier.

· Take steps to protect the property and prevent further loss. Be sure to keep receipts for any purchases of supplies that are needed to protect the property.

· Document the loss. Take pictures or videos of the damaged items and do not get rid of the items until instructed to do so by the insurance company.

· Review insurance policies to understand their coverage and discuss with their agent or insurer if there are any questions.

· If there is water damage to a home or other structure, consumers should tell their insurance company that there is water damage and they are looking to determine what coverage is available. Consumers should not simply state the damage is due to a flood as there may be additional causes for water damage, such as storm-related rainwater intrusion, sewer backup, or failing sump pump, that may be covered under the policy.

· If there is damage to a vehicle, consumers should contact their auto insurance company. They may have coverage for the damage if they carry comprehensive coverage on their auto policy.

“DIFS stands ready to assist the residents of northern Michigan as they begin to recover from the incredible devastation wrought by Friday’s tornado, hailstorm, and power outages,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “It is important that those who have experienced damage understand their rights and responsibilities when filing insurance claims. They should carefully review their policies and work with their agents and insurers to see what coverage is available to them. DIFS is available to answer questions and assist consumers 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-999-6442.”

DIFS is encouraging residents to first try to resolve any claim disputes directly with their insurance company. DIFS will try to help resolve any disputes if one can’t be reached with an insurance company.

