Parents of Oxford HS shooting victim file lawsuit against school district, employees

DETROIT (WNEM) - Ven Johnson Law announced it filed a lawsuit for the family of one of the victims who died in the Oxford High School shooting.

Justin Shilling, 17, was killed in the shooting on Nov. 30. The Shilling family joined an existing civil lawsuit in Oakland County Circuit Court, which Johnson filed in January.

This brings the total plaintiffs in the lawsuit to six students and five families including the Shillings, Myers, Gregorys, Alianos and Lucas’.

Ven Johnson Law also filed a separate lawsuit in federal court on Monday, May 23, which makes claims against Oxford Community Schools and its employees.

Due to governmental immunity, Oxford Community Schools was not listed as a defendant in Ven Johnson Law’s state court lawsuit. Governmental immunity protects government agencies from being sued in state court.

The newly filed complaint lists three separate federal counts against Oxford Community Schools including violations of both the state-created danger doctrine and supervisory liability doctrine under the Fourteenth Amendment as well as Monell Liability doctrine.

In addition to Oxford Community Schools, the defendants in the federal lawsuit include:

Superintendent Timothy Throne

Principal Steven Wolf

Dean of Students Nicholas Ejak

School Counselor Shawn Hopkins

Superintendent Kenneth Weaver

Pam Parker Fine

Jacqueline Kubina

Becky Morgan

Allison Karpinski

“While this new lawsuit won’t remedy the pain and suffering these families have gone through, it will certainly hold the school district and its officials accountable for their role in not properly supervising and training teachers and counselors, who have an obligation to ensure students remain safe,” Johnson said. “With the alarming number of red flags and desperate cries for help that Ethan’s parents, teachers, counselors and administrators all somehow missed, this mass shooting absolutely could and should have been prevented.”

