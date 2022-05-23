Woman dies in Saginaw Twp. apartment complex fire

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 79-year-old woman died in a fire at a Saginaw Township apartment complex Sunday night.

The fire was reported about 10:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Century Drive.

Upon arrival to the scene, crews from the Saginaw Township Fire Department found heavy smoke conditions coming from a second-floor apartment.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, the fire department said.

After extinguishing the fire, crews discovered a deceased 79-year-old woman. The Saginaw County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Preliminary findings indicate the cause of the fire was accidental due to the victim falling asleep while smoking, the fire department said, adding the fire was contained to one apartment.

