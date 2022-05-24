Additional food benefits issued to Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will still get an additional $95 in May to help lower the cost of groceries.

The additional assistance will help 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Office.

“Michiganders will continue to be able to put nutritious food on the table thanks to our ongoing partnership with the federal government,” Whitmer said. “In addition to helping Michigan families lower their out-of-pocket food costs, this collaboration has helped us continue to grow our economy by returning federal dollars to Michigan. I will work with anyone to lower costs for Michiganders and get things done that make a real difference in their lives.”

Eligible Michiganders who receive food assistance should have seen the additional benefits on their Bridge Card from May 14 to May 23. All eligible households for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment.

The maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size includes:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. To check a Michigan Bridge Card balance, you can go online or call 888-678-8914.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.