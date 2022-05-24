(Stacker) - Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Michigan using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Grand Valley State University (Allendale)

- Acceptance rate: 83% (1050-1250 SAT)

- Net Price: $16,860

#9. Western Michigan University (Kalamazoo

)- Acceptance rate: 80% (1000-1210 SAT)

- Net Price: $17,028

#8. Wayne State University (Detroit)

- Acceptance rate: 73% (1010-1230 SAT)

- Net Price: $15,012

#7. University of Michigan - Dearborn (Dearborn)

- Acceptance rate: 62% (1070-1300 SAT)

- Net Price: $10,634

#6. Kalamazoo College (Kalamazoo)

- Acceptance rate: 76% (1170-1370 SAT)

- Net Price: $26,480

#5. Calvin University (Grand Rapids)

- Acceptance rate: 77% (1140-1360 SAT)

- Net Price: $27,952

#4. Hope College (Holland)

- Acceptance rate: 86% (1130-1330 SAT)

- Net Price: $29,248

#3. Michigan Technological University (Houghton)

- Acceptance rate: 74% (1170-1370 SAT)

- Net Price: $17,814

#2. Michigan State University (East Lansing)

- Acceptance rate: 71% (1100-1320 SAT)

- Net Price: $16,579

#1. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor (Ann Arbor)

- Acceptance rate: 23% (1340-1530 SAT)

- Net Price: $17,357

