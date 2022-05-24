Downtown Saginaw announces 2022 Friday Night Live series

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Head down to Morley Plaza this summer for the 2022 Friday Night Live summer concert series!

Starting July 15 and running through August 19 enjoy free Live entertainment, food vendors, and loads of fun children’s activities. Every Friday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Morley Plaza. Sponsored by Team One Credit Union, Covenant HealthCare, and WNEM TV5. Friday Night Live is also supported by a grant from Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

Kicking things off July 15 is the Rollin’ on the River event featuring Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band ‘Bayou County: The Music is Creedence’. Opening is Saginaw talent Loud Thoughts and Major Chords for Minors. The night of July 15th is sponsored by a grant from Saginaw Arts and Enrichment Commission and WHEELZ 104.5.

Join in on July 22 for a salute to veterans during the Downtown Hoedown. Headlining is Gunner & The Grizzly Boys bringing the sounds of the country to downtown Saginaw. The salute to the veterans is sponsored by the Saginaw YMCA and the event sponsors include The State Bank and WKCQ.

July 29 is fan favorite night Fiesta Grande. Featuring artist Rey Reyna with Motivo opening the evening. Sponsors for this Friday night include Delta College and WIOG.

On August 5 take a trip with Rocket Man Night. Join Elton John tribute artist Captain Fantastic Detroit headlining with Saginaw’s own Haley & the Sound Poets opening. Garber Automotive Group and 97.3 Joe FM sponsor the event.

Get down with Riverfront Blues Fest on August 12. Larry McCray returns to Friday Night Live. Opening Riverfront Blues Fest is local favorite Sharrie Williams. Sponsored by Ascension St. Mary’s and WSGW.

Closing out the summer season on August 19 is Motown Music Fest. Featuring an all-star line-up with The Sounds of the Vandellas, Jr. Walker’s All Star Band, and Bernard Gibson’s Temptations Revue. Sponsored by Wildfire Credit Union and Kiss 107.1.

The following are the groups who make this event possible: Saginaw DDA, Hemlock Semiconductor and Saginaw Celebrates Summer, Morley Family Foundation, Network Services Group, Huntington Bank, Ruth Ann Knapp, Frankenmuth Credit Union and the School District of the City of Saginaw.

Downtown Saginaw reminds those who partake in Friday Night Live summer concert series that pets, alcoholic beverages, and weapons are not allowed in the park. All youth age 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information call (989) 753-9168.

