Dry to start Wednesday, but showers return in the afternoon, stick around for a few days

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday picked up right where Monday left off, with another day of sun in between some occasional clouds, and temperatures had a chance to warm up a bit more as well.

While the dry weather should stick around as we start the day on Wednesday, rain chances will return for the afternoon and continue right through the end of the workweek. We’ll likely get some breaks between rounds of rain, but plan on things being a little damp until we dry out going into the weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

Any plans outdoors tonight? You have no worries. It should be another beautiful evening, and perhaps more pleasant than last night with temperatures running a bit warmer. Most areas are in the 60s as of 5 PM, with some 50s the closer you get to the lakeshore.

We won't be quite as cold tonight with clouds moving into the area overnight. (WNEM)

As we work through the rest of the night, clouds will slowly increase around the area, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight lows should settle in the middle to upper 40s for most, but a few 30s could pop up in our northernmost areas.

A Frost Advisory is in place for Alcona County overnight until 8 AM Wednesday.

Wednesday - Friday

Rain returns on Wednesday, with the best chances in the afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

The first part of Wednesday is expected to be dry as any incoming showers will fight the dry air in place from our beautiful weather to start this week. But eventually in the afternoon, we do expect that to change and showers will eventually move into the region. Once they do, chances for rain will continue right through the end of the workweek on Friday.

It won’t be raining the entire time, so you’ll be able to find your windows between the showers, but if you need a completely dry day for any outdoor plans, you may have to wait until the weekend.

At this time, our risk for severe weather is low. But depending on how things play out on Thursday, we could see a small risk for severe storms develop. Even if that happens, it would be more of an isolated risk, and damaging wind would be the main threat.

Rainfall amounts through the three-day stretch are expected to fall mostly within 0.5″ to 1″, though there could be spots here and there that pick up a bit more with any heavy rain within thunderstorms.

High temperatures through the next three days are expected to be in the 60s and 70s.

Highs will be a bit warmer on Wednesday thanks to a night that's not quite as cool tonight. (WNEM)

