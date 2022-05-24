Expert: More people are expected to travel Memorial Day weekend despite high gas prices

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - As gas prices hit record highs, it is not stopping people from hitting the road or taking to the skies, according to one expert.

“We are booked for this weekend,” said manager of Jellystone Park in Frankenmuth Cindy Keinath.

Campers are poised to pack Jellystone this holiday in spite of high gas prices.

“The location from where they’re coming from might be a little closer, maybe Toledo, Metro-Detroit area, Grand Rapids, versus some of the farther out states,” Keinath said.

Kevin Byrnes is driving rented RV around the state after flying in from Florida.

“Well, I calculated what it would be if it got up to $5 a gallon, and we’re prepared for that. We don’t enjoy doing it, but you know you got to do what you got to do at the moment. And we’re not going to give up our opportunities to vacation and see our relatives and things like that,” Brynes said.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said 1 million Michiganders are expected to hit the road for their Memorial Day trip. An increase from the same time last year.

“We’re finding that despite the high gas prices and other inflationary measures, folks are still ready and eager to get out and travel,” Woodland said.

Even though gas prices are sitting at historic levels.

“Michigan right now is on point to have the highest ever gas prices for Memorial Day weekend,” Woodland said.

Surpassing the previous peak in 2008 of $4.11 a gallon for regular unleaded. It’s pain Justin Campbell, who drove from Indiana for business and pleasure, knows well.

“Outrageous. I had to fill up like two and a half times with 99 bucks so, 250 to get here,” Campbell said.

Finding his way to Jellystone Park in Frankenmuth. That is why Keinath is optimistic high gas prices will not ruin Memorial Day plans for so many.

“The summer is here. The weather is beautiful. The dog bowl and balloons over Bavaria are going to be great this weekend. It’s going to be a nice time,” Keinath said.

